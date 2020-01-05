GridCoin Price Reaches $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. GridCoin has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $635.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GridCoin has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, Trade By Trade, OpenLedger DEX and Bittrex.

About GridCoin

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 423,167,371 coins. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, OpenLedger DEX, C-CEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

