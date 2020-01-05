Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Trading Down 14.3%

Grow Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:GRWC) was down 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.06, approximately 43,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 68,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.

Grow Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRWC)

Grow Capital, Inc operates as a real estate purchaser, developer, and manager of specific use industrial properties in the United States. It provides condo style turn-key grow facilities to support cannabis growers. The company is also involved in the development, lease, ownership, and provision of investment sales opportunities for commercial industrial properties focused in the cannabis production arena.

