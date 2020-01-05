GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AVAL. ValuEngine lowered GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE:AVAL opened at $8.81 on Friday. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,436,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,584,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 407,746 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 720,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 202,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

