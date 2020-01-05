Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.75

Shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.54. Gulf Resources shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 512 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Gulf Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gulf Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) by 253.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 30,155 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Gulf Resources worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:GURE)

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

