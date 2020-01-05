Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.25 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hallador Energy Company, formerly known as Hallador Petroleum Company is engaged in the production of steam coal. The Company’s primary operating property is the Carlisle underground coal mine located in western Indiana. Hallador Energy Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

HNRG has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on Hallador Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Hallador Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of Hallador Energy stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 33,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,784. Hallador Energy has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $88.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.20). Hallador Energy had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.40 million. Analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David C. Hardie bought 30,380 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $99,950.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 21,184 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 333.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 55,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 42,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 44.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

