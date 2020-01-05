Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HALL. ValuEngine downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.

HALL stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 114,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,920. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $332.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $117.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 114.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 136,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 87.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $300,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 104.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 53,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 27,487 shares during the period. Finally, AXA bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $371,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

