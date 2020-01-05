Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is an operating holding company. Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. is a designer, marketer and distributor of branded electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars and hotels. Kitchen Collection, LLC is a specialty retailer of kitchenware in outlet and traditional malls primarily in the United States. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is based in GLEN ALLEN, United States. “

Shares of HBB traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.19. 36,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,233. The company has a market cap of $256.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.16. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $169.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.40 million. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBB. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 158,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 35,651 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 85,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

