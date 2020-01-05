HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

HCI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut HCI Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet cut HCI Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of HCI stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.45. 46,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,905. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $363.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.71.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. HCI Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $59.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.54%.

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Burks bought 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.67 per share, with a total value of $196,548.00. Also, Director James J. Macchiarola bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.47 per share, for a total transaction of $68,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

