Head to Head Analysis: Wealth Minerals (WMLLF) & Its Peers

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS: WMLLF) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Wealth Minerals to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Wealth Minerals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealth Minerals N/A -92.27% -88.41% Wealth Minerals Competitors -305.68% 9.19% 2.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wealth Minerals and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wealth Minerals N/A -$22.39 million -0.94 Wealth Minerals Competitors $7.43 billion $1.41 billion 11.64

Wealth Minerals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Wealth Minerals. Wealth Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wealth Minerals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Wealth Minerals Competitors 590 1616 1661 95 2.32

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 402.51%. Given Wealth Minerals’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wealth Minerals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Wealth Minerals has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wealth Minerals’ peers have a beta of -0.77, suggesting that their average stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wealth Minerals peers beat Wealth Minerals on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for precious metals. It holds interst in Atacama Salar, Laguna Verde, Trinity and Five Salars projects. Wealth Minerals was founded on October 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

