Head to Head Comparison: AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) and Insulet (OTCMKTS:PODD)

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) and Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration has a beta of -2.31, suggesting that its share price is 331% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insulet has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration and Insulet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration $3.35 million 1.12 $330,000.00 N/A N/A Insulet $563.82 million 18.80 $3.29 million $0.05 3,429.60

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration.

Profitability

This table compares AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration and Insulet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration 13.71% -293.13% 16.33% Insulet 2.38% 10.34% 2.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration and Insulet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration 0 0 0 0 N/A Insulet 1 8 8 0 2.41

Insulet has a consensus price target of $158.82, suggesting a potential downside of 7.38%. Given Insulet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Insulet is more favorable than AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration.

Summary

Insulet beats AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp. engages in the development of polymer materials which provide critical characteristics in the design and development of medical devices. Its biomaterials are used in devices that are designed for treating a range of anatomical sites and disease states. Its products include ChronoFlex, ChronoSil, HydroMed, HydroThane, and PolyBlend. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod. It sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, Israel, and internationally. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

