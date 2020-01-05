Head-To-Head Contrast: Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) and Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM)

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) and Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Resonant alerts:

10.3% of Resonant shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of Resonant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Resonant and Sitime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant -7,167.08% -169.75% -127.09% Sitime N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Resonant and Sitime, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sitime 0 0 5 0 3.00

Resonant presently has a consensus target price of $4.17, suggesting a potential upside of 58.43%. Sitime has a consensus target price of $24.60, suggesting a potential upside of 5.44%. Given Resonant’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Resonant is more favorable than Sitime.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Resonant and Sitime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant $520,000.00 164.53 -$24.82 million ($0.98) -2.68 Sitime N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sitime has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Resonant.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. The company develops a series of single-band designs for frequency bands; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation, as well as filter designs to replace various filters and associated componentry for various bands. Resonant Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Sitime Company Profile

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.