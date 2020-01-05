Head-To-Head Review: Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) and Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP)

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Coupa Software and Shopify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupa Software -23.60% -12.24% -4.21% Shopify -8.97% -3.36% -3.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Coupa Software and Shopify, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupa Software 0 7 15 0 2.68 Shopify 2 10 14 0 2.46

Coupa Software presently has a consensus target price of $160.09, indicating a potential upside of 0.32%. Shopify has a consensus target price of $336.16, indicating a potential downside of 16.85%. Given Coupa Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Coupa Software is more favorable than Shopify.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.3% of Shopify shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Coupa Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Coupa Software has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shopify has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coupa Software and Shopify’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupa Software $260.37 million 39.10 -$55.52 million ($0.67) -238.18 Shopify $1.07 billion 43.45 -$64.55 million ($0.61) -662.77

Coupa Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shopify. Shopify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coupa Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shopify beats Coupa Software on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc. engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

