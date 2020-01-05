Head-To-Head Survey: Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and Progyny’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences N/A N/A -$16.17 million ($1.67) -1.68 Progyny $105.40 million 20.66 $660,000.00 N/A N/A

Progyny has higher revenue and earnings than Caladrius Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and Progyny’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences N/A -56.79% -46.69% Progyny N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Caladrius Biosciences and Progyny, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Progyny 0 0 6 0 3.00

Caladrius Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $10.42, indicating a potential upside of 272.02%. Progyny has a consensus target price of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.50%. Given Caladrius Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Caladrius Biosciences is more favorable than Progyny.

Summary

Progyny beats Caladrius Biosciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption expenses for clients and their employees. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

