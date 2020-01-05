Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HTA. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cfra downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.60.

NYSE:HTA traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 917,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,965. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.27. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,739,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,724,000 after buying an additional 317,695 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 4,607.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,892,000 after buying an additional 4,741,860 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 0.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,156,000 after buying an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 351.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,500,000 after buying an additional 2,625,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 45.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,001,000 after buying an additional 883,572 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

