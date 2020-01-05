Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HTLF. ValuEngine upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:HTLF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.49. 166,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.74. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $50.24. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $140.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry H. Orr sold 1,100 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,458,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 5,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,907 shares of company stock worth $970,975. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 380.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

