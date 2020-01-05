Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.65 Million

Brokerages predict that Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) will post $41.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.80 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $35.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year sales of $141.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $142.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $167.20 million, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $170.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $33.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 32.92%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,126.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4,625.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTBK traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 198,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

