Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HFWA. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Heritage Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

HFWA traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.12. 153,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $58.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $237,917.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,613.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Heritage Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Heritage Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

