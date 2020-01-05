Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HRTX. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. 761,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,138. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $42.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.02 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.55% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4,496.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 554,598 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,169,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 617,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 383,534 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,387,000 after acquiring an additional 330,351 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,777,000.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

