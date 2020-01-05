Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $42.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.02 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.55% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.