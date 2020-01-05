HOLD (HOLD) Trading Down 22.8% Over Last Week

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, HOLD has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. One HOLD token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HOLD has a market capitalization of $460,101.00 and $2,118.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00191299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.99 or 0.01513727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00123393 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD’s launch date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ. HOLD’s official website is hold.co.

HOLD Token Trading

