HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Stock Price Down 6.2%

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) dropped 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.66 and last traded at $48.18, approximately 3,178,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,181,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.39.

HFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.77.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from HollyFrontier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

In other news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $370,794.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,988. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,872,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,917,000 after buying an additional 39,797 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,577,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,726,000 after buying an additional 39,041 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,166,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,001,000 after buying an additional 38,049 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 244.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,919,000 after buying an additional 827,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 955,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,278,000 after purchasing an additional 53,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.