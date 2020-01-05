Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Shares Down 9% on Insider Selling

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s stock price fell 9% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $18.69, 753,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 42% from the average session volume of 528,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

Specifically, insider Albert Seymour sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $149,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,547. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO W Bradford Smith sold 6,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $123,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,834 shares of company stock worth $4,596,575 over the last three months. 33.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, FIX initiated coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.30.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,740.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.33%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines Inc will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 56.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 39.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.