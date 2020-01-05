Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hooker Furniture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

HOFT stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 85,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,211. Hooker Furniture has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $304.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Hooker Furniture by 117.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Hooker Furniture by 261.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

