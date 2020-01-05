Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.60, approximately 855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 33,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

HZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Global in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Horizon Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Global Corp will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Global news, Director Harry James Wilson purchased 15,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $53,481.87. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 562,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,410.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Atlas Capital Resources Ii Lp sold 13,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $46,075.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 61,373 shares of company stock valued at $207,995 and have sold 175,708 shares valued at $624,538. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Horizon Global by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,487,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after buying an additional 404,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Global by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 19,689 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Global by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 446,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 51,118 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $974,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Horizon Global by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

