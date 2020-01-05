Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Global Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of towing, trailering, cargo management and accessory products for original equipment, aftermarket and retail customers. Horizon Global Corporation is based in Bloomfield Hills, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Horizon Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

HZN traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,340. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $92.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. Horizon Global has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $5.79.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $177.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Global will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Global news, major shareholder Atlas Capital Resources Ii Lp sold 50,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $180,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry James Wilson purchased 16,300 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $56,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,909.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 61,373 shares of company stock worth $207,995 and sold 175,708 shares worth $624,538. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Horizon Global by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 19,689 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 12.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 446,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 51,118 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 13.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,487,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 404,930 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the third quarter worth approximately $974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

