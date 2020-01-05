HSBC (LON:HSBA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $614.15

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $614.15 and traded as low as $586.80. HSBC shares last traded at $594.40, with a volume of 11,489,114 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on HSBA. Shore Capital decreased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 580 ($7.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target (down previously from GBX 610 ($8.02)) on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 616.07 ($8.10).

The firm has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 581.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 613.83.

HSBC Company Profile (LON:HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

