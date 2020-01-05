Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) dropped 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.17 and last traded at C$5.18, approximately 262,052 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 632,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.36.

HBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.23.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$384.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$384.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

