Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $262.58

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $262.58 and last traded at $262.17, with a volume of 205876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $255.85.

HII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.68.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 38.18%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.58%.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $384,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,947,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $560,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $794,967,000 after acquiring an additional 272,816 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 24,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.0% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 166,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,486,000 after acquiring an additional 54,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

