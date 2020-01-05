Iamgold (TSE:IMG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.66

Shares of Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and traded as high as $4.96. Iamgold shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 854,890 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iamgold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.24.

Get Iamgold alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$362.27 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Iamgold Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Iamgold (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.