iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) Given $9.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.11) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given iCAD an industry rank of 87 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on iCAD in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 57,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iCAD stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81. The firm has a market cap of $152.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.16. iCAD has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $8.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 76.99% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

