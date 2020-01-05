IDEX Market Capitalization Tops $4.35 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and $597.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00188617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.31 or 0.01472634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000604 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00122744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024445 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 454,410,210 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. The official website for IDEX is idex.market.

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

