ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.60

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.60 and traded as low as $5.09. ImmuCell shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 3,325 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 6.12.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ImmuCell stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,885 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.30% of ImmuCell worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

ImmuCell Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICCC)

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

