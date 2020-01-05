Incent (INCNT) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last week, Incent has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Incent has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and $9,840.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001412 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Tidex and Liqui.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00191299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.99 or 0.01513727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00123393 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,506 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.