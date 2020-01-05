Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Contract Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Independence Contract Drilling from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Independence Contract Drilling from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Contract Drilling currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.69.

Shares of NYSE ICD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 510,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,822. The company has a market capitalization of $74.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.03. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.05 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,799,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 299,723 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,173,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 132,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

