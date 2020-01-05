Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on INDB. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. G.Research restated a hold rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a hold rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of INDB traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.11. 169,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,577. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $62.33 and a 52-week high of $87.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 28.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

In related news, Director William M. Parent sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $26,209.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,873 shares of company stock worth $3,930,442 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Independent Bank by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Independent Bank by 704.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

