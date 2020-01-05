InflationCoin (IFLT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. InflationCoin has a market cap of $35,632.00 and $1.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InflationCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00036397 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00661395 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001388 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000163 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000061 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000987 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About InflationCoin

IFLT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin.

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InflationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

