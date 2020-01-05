Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Getting Extremely Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Infosys (NYSE:INFY) have been trending extremely positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Infosys earned a media sentiment score of 4.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of INFY opened at $10.31 on Friday. Infosys has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Equities analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on INFY. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on shares of Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Infosys to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.09.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

