IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Shares of IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.95. IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 918,583 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.

IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl had a negative net margin of 289.69% and a negative return on equity of 2,640.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter.

IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPCIF)

IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in Canada. It develops various drug delivery systems and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.