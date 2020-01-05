InterDigital Wireless Inc (IDCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th.

InterDigital Wireless has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. InterDigital Wireless has a dividend payout ratio of 95.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect InterDigital Wireless to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.4%.

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $54.35 on Friday. InterDigital Wireless has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $74.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.70, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.01.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.27. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $72.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. InterDigital Wireless’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that InterDigital Wireless will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IDCC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. InterDigital Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.