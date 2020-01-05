International Parkside (CVE:IPD) Shares Down 6.3%

International Parkside (CVE:IPD)’s stock price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 7,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 15,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Parkside Products Inc produces and markets optical and screen cleaning products in North America, Europe, Japan and rest of Asia, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers lens and filter cleaning products, computer/smartphone cleaning products, DSLR sensor cleaning products, cleaning kits, and glass cleaning products for cameras, filters, binoculars, scopes, computers, digital picture frames, iPads, tablet computers, and phones.

