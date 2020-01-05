International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Shares Up 1.6%

International Petroleum Corp (TSE:IPCO)’s share price shot up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.96 and last traded at C$5.89, 93,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 74,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.22. The company has a market cap of $944.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29.

International Petroleum Company Profile (TSE:IPCO)

International Petroleum Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada; Bertam, Malaysia; and Paris and Aquitaine Basins, France. As at December 31, 2018, it had proved and probable reserves of 288 million barrels of oil equivalents.

