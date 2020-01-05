International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INSW. ValuEngine cut International Seaways from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on International Seaways in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE INSW traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,196. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $30.56.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.42 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randee E. Day sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $138,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $29,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,300 shares of company stock worth $194,305. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in International Seaways by 15.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in International Seaways by 44.6% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 474,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 146,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in International Seaways by 921.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in International Seaways by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 62.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

