Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.19.

ITCI traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.17. 2,032,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,833,219. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $43.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. On average, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 17,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $567,161.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,518,203.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $55,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,448 shares in the company, valued at $110,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,059 shares of company stock worth $876,228. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth about $8,024,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth about $4,182,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 157,947 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 175.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 147,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 93,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,933,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,055,000 after buying an additional 84,063 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

