Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VTA)

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

VTA opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

About Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

