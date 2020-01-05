Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0487 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE IQI opened at $12.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

