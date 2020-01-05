Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years.

VMO stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $12.90.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

