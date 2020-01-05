Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $406.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) to post sales of $406.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $384.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $427.73 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $192.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $804.54 million, with estimates ranging from $647.21 million to $870.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.47 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 36.31%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on IONS. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $325,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,489.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $51,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,760.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,865. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5,688.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,625,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.44. 715,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,421. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.56. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $86.58.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

