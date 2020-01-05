IoTeX (IOTX) Price Hits $0.0036

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $19.21 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bgogo, Kucoin and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00039493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.18 or 0.05943363 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00028861 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036129 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001909 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025636 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,999 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bilaxy, Bgogo, IDEX, Gate.io, Binance and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

