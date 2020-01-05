iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Gap Down to $29.88

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.48, but opened at $29.88. iShares MSCI Germany ETF shares last traded at $29.31, with a volume of 3,328,500 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 71.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11,883.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

