Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on JKHY. Evercore ISI lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.20.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.72. 203,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,990. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.44. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $122.10 and a fifty-two week high of $152.93.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 17.38%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 1,800 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $263,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,450.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,479 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $219,320.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $240,378.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,292 shares of company stock worth $637,491 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,284,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,426,000 after acquiring an additional 92,261 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 209.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 44,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

